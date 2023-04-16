We'll never impeach our president, ANC tells Mbeki
Insiders say ANC officials told the former president the party could not support the impeachment of its president
16 April 2023 - 00:03
ANC national officials are said to have defended the party’s decision to shoot down the Phala Phala report in parliament during their meeting with former president Thabo Mbeki this week...
We'll never impeach our president, ANC tells Mbeki
Insiders say ANC officials told the former president the party could not support the impeachment of its president
ANC national officials are said to have defended the party’s decision to shoot down the Phala Phala report in parliament during their meeting with former president Thabo Mbeki this week...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos