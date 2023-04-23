'Hogging the limelight': Blade Nzimande and deputy cross swords
Higher education minister demands Manamela gets approval from him, while deputy tells him he is not his boss
23 April 2023 - 00:03
An extraordinary row has broken out between higher education minister Blade Nzimande and his deputy, Buti Manamela, over who gets the media coverage of the department’s activities. Nzimande accused Manamela of “hogging the limelight” and relegating him to the sidelines in public engagements...
