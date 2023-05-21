De Lille pulls plug on SA Tourism-funded New York junket for MPs
The embattled entity asked minister to approve travel for three tourism portfolio committee MPs to the US at a cost of R157,659 each
21 May 2023 - 00:00
Tourism minister Patricia de Lille blocked MPs from travelling to Freedom Day celebrations in New York last month by refusing to grant permission for South African Tourism (SAT) to pay for the trip. ..
