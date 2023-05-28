Buthelezi lobbies amakhosi to back him in battle with Zulu king
Those at the meeting decided to reject the new Ingonyama Trust Board which, Buthelezi alleges, the king appointed without consultation
28 May 2023 - 00:00
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi appears to have convinced some traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal to back him in his battle with Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini over the control of the Ingonyama Trust, the body overseeing land belonging to the Zulu nation...
