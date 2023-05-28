Let all parties join 'moonshot pact', DA told
The Sunday Times can reveal that a meeting of political parties held virtually on Thursday rejected DA leader John Steenhuisen’s decision to leave out Patriotic Alliance, AL-Jama-Ah and Good Party from the pact
28 May 2023 - 00:00
There is a strong push by opposition parties against the DA’s decision to exclude those that have participated in ANC/EFF-led coalitions at local government from the "moonshot pact" negotiations. ..
