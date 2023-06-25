Mkhwebane’s bribe allegations against ANC MPs are flimsy, says Mbalula
Speaking at the Western Cape ANC’s provincial conference on Saturday, Mbalula said both ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and Qubudile Dyantyi who chairs the inquiry made written submissions giving their side of the story
25 June 2023 - 00:02
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has described as flimsy and frivolous allegations by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her husband that three senior MPs tried to extort money from them to make the section 194 inquiry go away. ..
Mkhwebane’s bribe allegations against ANC MPs are flimsy, says Mbalula
Speaking at the Western Cape ANC’s provincial conference on Saturday, Mbalula said both ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and Qubudile Dyantyi who chairs the inquiry made written submissions giving their side of the story
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has described as flimsy and frivolous allegations by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her husband that three senior MPs tried to extort money from them to make the section 194 inquiry go away. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos