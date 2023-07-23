LISTEN | ANC can’t work with ex-cons, it’s immoral: ANCYL president
However, Malatji appears to share the same view as the PA on the need to deal with illegal foreigners and banning of foreigners from owning and running spaza shops in townships.
23 July 2023 - 00:02
New ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji says it is immoral for the ANC to form coalitions with parties such as the Patriotic Alliance — a partner in the ANC’s coalition agreements in Gauteng metros...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.