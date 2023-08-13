'Give ANC hell' says DA's Solly Msimanga
Msimanga says the DA has to be out on the streets ensuring that its message ahead of next year’s election resonates with Gauteng residents.
13 August 2023 - 00:00
Fresh from his re-election, DA Gauteng provincial leader Solly Msimanga has told his province to give the ANC “hell” in the 2024 general election...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.