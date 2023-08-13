New ANC rules to protect Ramaphosa
The ANC decided to exclude, for the first time, private prosecution from its long list of rules for nomination in the list processes
13 August 2023 - 00:01
The ANC has crafted new rules for the nomination of candidates to parliament to prevent President Cyril Ramaphosa from being disqualified from standing for a second term...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.