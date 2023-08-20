ANC scorns multiparty 'gang of losers'
President Cyril Ramaphosa says no political party or grouping can unseat the ruling party
20 August 2023 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday dismissed as a “side show” a meeting of seven political parties that signed a deal to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections with the aim of toppling the ANC. ..
