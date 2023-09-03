DA to lobby for new elections in Joburg
The official opposition revealed this week that it will solicit every party to convince them to support the motion
03 September 2023 - 00:00
The DA's bid to have the Johannesburg council dissolved will need the support of all the parties represented — including the ANC — for the motion to pass...
