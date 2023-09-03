Politics

Sunday Morning Assessment

The Constitutional Court’s ‘knotty problem’ with electoral law

The Electoral Commission has asked the court to decide the constitutionality of the Electoral Amendment Act by mid-September

03 September 2023 - 00:03
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

The Electoral Amendment Act, the subject of constitutional scrutiny this week in the apex court, is how the government and parliament tried to address what their counsel, Steven Budlender SC, called “a very knotty problem”: how do you introduce independent candidates into a system designed mainly around proportional representation? ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Parliament and government argue independent candidates’ court challenge is ... News
  2. RECORDED | ConCourt hears applications on constitutionality of Electoral ... Politics
  3. LAWSON  NAIDOO | Electoral amendment act undermines constitutional gains Opinion

Latest

  1. ‘They should have acted earlier’: Government living beyond its means News
  2. City of Joburg plans urgent bid for clarity on evictions News
  3. Battle to suspend sex-pest principal News
  4. The Constitutional Court’s ‘knotty problem’ with electoral law Politics
  5. MultiChoice and SABC in Rugby World Cup broadcast standoff News

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...