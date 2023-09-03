Sunday Morning Assessment
The Constitutional Court’s ‘knotty problem’ with electoral law
The Electoral Commission has asked the court to decide the constitutionality of the Electoral Amendment Act by mid-September
03 September 2023 - 00:03
The Electoral Amendment Act, the subject of constitutional scrutiny this week in the apex court, is how the government and parliament tried to address what their counsel, Steven Budlender SC, called “a very knotty problem”: how do you introduce independent candidates into a system designed mainly around proportional representation? ..
