New defiance deepens Dlamini-Zuma's rift with ANC
Already in hot water for voting the wrong way on the Phala Phala impeachment report, the ANC veteran also absented herself from the vote on ousting the public protector
17 September 2023 - 00:00
ANC veteran Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is expected to appear before the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) on several counts of repeatedly defying the party line in parliament — the latest occasion being the vote to impeach public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.