ANC branches miss nomination deadline
NEC extends cut-off date to October 15 after just over half the party’s branches failed to meet the candidate nomination deadline last week
24 September 2023 - 00:00
More than half the ANC’s branches have failed to meet deadlines to convene meetings to nominate candidates for parliament and provincial legislatures, forcing the head of the party’s electoral committee, Kgalema Motlanthe, to grant a two-week extension...
