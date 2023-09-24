IFP wants peace talks with Ramaphosa, and not KZN leaders
IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa told the Sunday Times in an interview that because of Ramaphosa’s busy schedule, he had assigned the ANC KZN leaders to talk to the IFP – a move the party say they oppose
24 September 2023 - 00:00
The IFP has rejected an ANC decision to send leaders from KwaZulu-Natal to hold reconciliation talks with the party — demanding instead that President Cyril Ramaphosa lead the talks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.