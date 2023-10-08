Van Rooyen, Leshabane appointments ‘a ploy to stymie Magashule’
Van Rooyen and former Bosasa director Papa Leshabane this week made spectacular returns to positions of influence with board appointments to the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller and the Gauteng Tourism Authority
08 October 2023 - 00:00
The appointment of alleged state capture enabler and former finance minister Des van Rooyen to a board of a Gauteng government agency this week is said to be part of an ANC strategy to block its erstwhile secretary-general Ace Magashule’s new party from making inroads in the province...
