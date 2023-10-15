ANC tells court DA has no right to deployment minutes
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula argues neither DA MP Leon Schreiber nor parliament has the right to see secret documents because the ANC is a private body
15 October 2023 - 00:00
The DA and the ANC’s fight over the blue party’s demand to see the governing party's cadre deployment records has reached its final hurdle, with the Constitutional Court now the ultimate arbiter in the protracted battle...
