KZN government may have paid R1m for event that never happened
The DA submitted evidence to the SIU this week which suggests almost R1.5m was transferred to a company called Plan B Trading
22 October 2023 - 00:00
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is considering whether to investigate allegations that top KwaZulu-Natal government officials colluded with a private company to siphon more than R1m from the state under the guise of a consumer awareness campaign...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.