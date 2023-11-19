Top officials suspended over parliament fire
The nine officials were placed on leave over alleged security breaches that led to the fire that gutted the National Assembly and other parliamentary buildings last year
19 November 2023 - 00:00
Almost two years later, top parliament managers are facing the music for alleged lapses that led to the national legislature going up in smoke in January last year, resulting in a rebuilding cost of more than R2bn...
