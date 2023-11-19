Voter registration weekend produces impressive numbers
For the first time, independent candidates will be contesting for seats
19 November 2023 - 00:00
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) yesterday said it had broken a record after 326,000 people turned out to register for the 2024 provincial and national elections on the first day of voter registration. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.