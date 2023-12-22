King Misuzulu rivals 'incensed and disgusted' as Ramaphosa fights monarchy ruling
Prince Mbonisi’s side of the royal family condemns Presidency’s decision to appeal judgment that set aside recognition of King Misuzulu
22 December 2023 - 00:00
The branch of the Zulu royal family that opposes King Misuzulu’s occupation of the throne has condemned President Cyril Ramaphosa for his decision to appeal the latest court ruling in the ongoing feud. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.