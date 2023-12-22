Politics

King Misuzulu rivals 'incensed and disgusted' as Ramaphosa fights monarchy ruling

Prince Mbonisi’s side of the royal family condemns Presidency’s decision to appeal judgment that set aside recognition of King Misuzulu

22 December 2023 - 00:00

The branch of the Zulu royal family that opposes King Misuzulu’s occupation of the throne has condemned  President Cyril Ramaphosa for his decision to appeal the latest court ruling in the ongoing feud. ..

