Politics

Cash-strapped City of Tshwane blew R500m on 'white elephant' agency

Tshwane Economic Development Agency did not attract a cent of foreign direct investment, say critics

07 January 2024 - 00:00 By SABELO SKITI
Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist

The cash-strapped Tshwane metropolitan municipality has over 10 years blown more than R500m on a white elephant economic development agency that internal critics say did not attract a cent of expected foreign direct investment to the city...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Judge reverses Karpowership BEE deal News
  2. UIF billions concern over Nxesi's bold plan to spend R15bn on 2-million 'work ... News
  3. Hackers demand $60m from TransUnion, Experian for 'new' SA data theft South Africa
  4. SABELO SKITI | The questions Mdwaba still won’t answer about R5bn UIF scheme Insight

Most read

  1. 'Sleepover rapist's' first victim speaks out News
  2. Durban metro cops 'turning Cyril faithful away from meetings' News
  3. Inside Zuma's Dubai palace ... and Mugabe lives next door News
  4. Deputy health minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo accused of sexual assault Politics
  5. The dark heart of state capture: Whistleblower flees after shock claims News

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...