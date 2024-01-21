ANC bigwigs take on Jacob Zuma and MK Party
KwaZulu-Natal ANC deploys heavyweights to discourage members and supporters from following former president
21 January 2024 - 00:04
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has unleashed provincial heavyweights in a bid to stymie former president Jacob Zuma’s renegade MK Party and hold on to the province in this year’s elections...
