Politics

ANC bigwigs take on Jacob Zuma and MK Party

KwaZulu-Natal ANC deploys heavyweights to discourage members and supporters from following former president

21 January 2024 - 00:04

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has unleashed provincial heavyweights in a bid to stymie former president Jacob Zuma’s renegade MK Party and hold on to the province in this year’s elections...

