King Misuzulu appoints Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s prodigy as Zulu prime minister
Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, the former chair of the KwaZulu-Natal house of traditional leaders has been appointed Buthelezi’s deputy.
28 January 2024 - 00:00
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has appointed Thulasizwe Buthelezi of the IFP to fill the post of traditional prime minister that has been vacant since Mangosuthu Buthelezi died in September last year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.