DA expels MP De Freitas over financial misconduct
Long-serving shadow minister opened a bank account against party rules
11 February 2024 - 00:00
Long-serving DA MP Manny de Freitas was last month fired from the party after pleading guilty to financial misconduct and corruption for opening a bank account for his constituency, in breach of the party’s finance policies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.