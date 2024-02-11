Politics

DA expels MP De Freitas over financial misconduct

Long-serving shadow minister opened a bank account against party rules

11 February 2024 - 00:00
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Long-serving DA MP Manny de Freitas was last month fired from the party after pleading guilty to financial misconduct and corruption for opening a bank account for his constituency, in breach of the party’s finance policies...

