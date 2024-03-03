New parties scramble to meet voter support deadline
Change Starts Now has already given up, but others say they will meet the Electoral Act threshold by Friday
03 March 2024 - 00:00
New political parties hoping to be on the national ballot in all provinces in May are in a race against time to submit the signatures of at least 100,000 supporters from across the country to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) by Friday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.