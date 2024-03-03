Politics

New parties scramble to meet voter support deadline

Change Starts Now has already given up, but others say they will meet the Electoral Act threshold by Friday

03 March 2024 - 00:00 By Kgothatso Madisa and SISANDA MBOLEKWA

New political parties hoping to be on the national ballot in all provinces in May are in a race against time to submit the signatures of at least 100,000 supporters from across the country to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) by Friday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Surprise attack: solo orca takes down great white shark off SA coast News
  2. Teacher assistants have made an impact in schools, and families now have ... News
  3. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  4. V&A submits R20bn coastal facelift plan News
  5. ‘Those guys don’t play around’: The brothers accused of killing AKA News

Latest Videos

US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's president, first lady and 9 top officials
South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill