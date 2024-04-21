Afrikaners seek pact with government
Group says it wants 'cultural accord' to address minority's concerns
21 April 2024 - 00:04
On the eve of the 30th anniversary of democracy, a group of Afrikaner organisations and individuals has called for a formal engagement with the government — in a “cultural accord” — to address issues of concern to Afrikaners...
