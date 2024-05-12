Gauteng legislature wants EFF MPL who went Awol to pay back R5m salary
Ethics committee says Moshe Koma failed to attend a single meeting of portfolio committee meetings in the last term
12 May 2024 - 00:00
An EFF member of the Gauteng legislature may have to pay back more than R5m after he failed to attend a single portfolio committee meeting in the legislature's last term...
