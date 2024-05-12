Voter apathy is due to ANC failures and not tribal, says Thabo Mbeki
Mbeki visited the Heroes’ Acre cemetery in Imbali township where former SACP general secretary Moses Mabhida was buried.
12 May 2024 - 00:00
Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki says it is not true that KwaZulu-Natal voters vote along tribal lines. Instead, voters have been punishing the ANC for failing to keep it’s promises to the electorate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.