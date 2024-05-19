Politics

Former EFF leader helping ANC win back lost support in Limpopo

Jossey Buthane 'betrayed by EFF leaders' who failed him in his hour of need

19 May 2024 - 00:00

Jossey Buthane, a former EFF Limpopo leader and friend of Julius Malema, has opened up about how his life took a downward turn when he was axed from the party after the 2021 local government elections...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. 'After we fix ANC, we will go back to vote for it,' Jacob Zuma tells MK Party ... Politics
  2. Polls show ANC may come close to 50% on low voter turnout Politics
  3. Ramaphosa 'open' to more NHI talks Politics
  4. Eastern Cape premier joins ANC Western Cape campaign to oust DA Politics

Most read

  1. 'After we fix ANC, we will go back to vote for it,' Jacob Zuma tells MK Party ... Politics
  2. Polls show ANC may come close to 50% on low voter turnout Politics
  3. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News
  4. Wheels come off government’s R77bn transport programme News
  5. Ramaphosa 'open' to more NHI talks Politics

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections