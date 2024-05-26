Politics

John Steenhuisen warns DA voters not to be complacent

Steenhuisen says an ANC/EFF and Patriotic Alliance coalition would 'break' the Western Cape.

26 May 2024 - 00:00
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

DA leader John Steenhuisen has reiterated his call to the party’s Western Cape voters not to be complacent but to go out in their numbers to vote on Wednesday or risk an opposition coalition that would “break” the province...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch property developer wants mountainside land swap, ‘or else ... ’ News
  2. Let the people decide: political parties make last pleas ahead of elections Politics
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa’s pro-Palestinian chant gaffe Politics
  4. Julius Malema says EFF does not support influx of illegal foreigners Politics
  5. IEC is preparing for ‘a massive election’ Politics

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...