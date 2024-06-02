Politics

Business warns of coalition perils

Private sector and economists say the economy will suffer if the ANC partners with the EFF or MK Party

02 June 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Business groups have sounded the alarm that any move by the ANC to enter a coalition with the EFF or MK Party would be anathema to the investor community...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize warned ANC leaders about Zuma threat Politics
  2. Race prejudice claim in Sanral payment row News
  3. Beaten ANC pushes for government of national unity Politics
  4. Local ANC leaders take rap for KZN election disaster Politics
  5. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...