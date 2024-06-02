MPC moonshot pact lands in a crater
The opposition alliance initiated by the DA fared dismally this week and is calling it a day, say insiders
02 June 2024 - 00:00
It is the end of the road for the DA-led multiparty charter (MPC) following the poor performance of most members in the elections this week. The parties in the alliance were due to meet in Johannesburg last night to reflect on the outcome of the voting before formally disbanding, insiders said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.