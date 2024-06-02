Zuma demands rerun of this week’s watershed elections
Despite MK Party amassing more than 2-million votes, former president claims elections were marred by vote rigging and other serious irregularities
02 June 2024 - 00:00
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma is demanding a rerun of this week’s watershed elections, claiming they were marred by vote rigging and other serious irregularities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.