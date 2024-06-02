Zweli Mkhize warned ANC leaders about Zuma threat
Former health minister cautioned the provincial leadership about the growing disconnect between the party, its members and electorate
02 June 2024 - 00:00
It has emerged that ANC heavyweight Zweli Mkhize tried to convince the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal to mend relations with former president Jacob Zuma after his announcement he would be voting for the MK Party...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.