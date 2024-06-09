IFP torn between ANC and MK Party in KZN
Party president Velenkosini Hlabisa prefers an arrangement with the ANC and the DA, while provincial chair Thami Ntuli seeks a coalition with the MK Party
09 June 2024 - 00:00
A battle is brewing in the IFP over whether to go into a coalition with the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal or join an ANC/DA grouping to block Jacob Zuma’s new party from running the provincial government...
