'Sodi is my friend,' Paul Mashatile tells ethics committee
Mashatile, in affidavit to parliament, rejects corruption allegations
09 June 2024 - 00:00
Deputy President Paul Mashatile has confirmed that he is friends with corruption-accused Edwin Sodi, but says he has not benefited financially from the friendship...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.