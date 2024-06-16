More ministers, not fewer? GNU partners all want portfolios
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says president may not be able to keep promise to cut the size of cabinet
16 June 2024 - 00:05
President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa may not be able to deliver on his promise to cut the size of his cabinet as the ANC scrambles to accommodate parties that helped him get elected for a second term this week...
