I persuaded Zuma to let MK Party take seats in parliament, says Hlophe
Former Western Cape judge president takes credit for persuading Zuma to end boycott of parliament
23 June 2024 - 00:04
Impeached former Western Cape judge president John Hlophe told a gathering of African legal professionals he had convinced former president Jacob Zuma the MK Party needed to end its boycott of parliament...
