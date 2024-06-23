IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa’s plan to break GNU deadlocks
Hlabisa says the GNU should strongly consider assembling a formal structure comprising outside independent experts to help resolve differences between its member parties.
23 June 2024 - 00:00
With the government of national unity (GNU) already at loggerheads over certain clauses within its agreement, one of its founding members, the IFP, has called for the pact to pay closer attention to its conflict resolution mechanism...
