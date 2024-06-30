‘We almost walked away’: Helen Zille details tough GNU negotiations
At the centre of the tension was what the DA said was the ANC reneging on its agreement that someone from the party would be in charge of the Trade and Industry portfolio
30 June 2024 - 00:01
DA federal council chair Helen Zille described last week as tough over the negotiations for cabinet positions, in which her party almost walked away...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.