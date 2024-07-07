Holomisa wants to give SANDF peacekeepers more teeth
Amid rising casualties in the DRC, the new deputy minister of defence says SANDF troops are hobbled by the rules of engagement
07 July 2024 - 00:00
Incoming deputy minister of defence Bantu Holomisa wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to push for new rules of engagement for South African peacekeeping troops in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) who have suffered heavy casualties in clashes with M23 rebels. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.