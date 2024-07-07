New correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald wants answers from G4S over Thabo Bester scandal
The FF+ MP and newly appointed minister says he also plans to tackle prison overcrowding and the premature release of offenders
07 July 2024 - 00:00
One of Pieter Groenewald’s first priorities in his new role as correctional services minister will be to visit Mangaung prison in Bloemfontein — the privately run facility from which rapist and murderer Thabo Bester notoriously escaped in 2022...
