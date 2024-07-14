ANC unlikely to act on latest VBS revelations
Senior party leaders said the issue was not on the agenda of the national working committee (NWC) scheduled to meet tomorrow.
14 July 2024 - 00:00
The ANC is unlikely to act against party leaders implicated in a leaked affidavit by convicted fraudster Tshifhiwa Matodzi, the former board chair of the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank, insiders say...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.