Foreign accused face drastic cuts in language help
The department of justice is proposing that courts only provide interpreters for the 12 official languages, French and Portuguese
14 July 2024 - 00:04
In a bid to curtail spiraling costs, the department of justice is proposing that the number of languages for which court interpreters are provided be slashed to just the 12 official languages, French and Portuguese...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.