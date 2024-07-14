Politics

New public works minister wants government offices back in the CBDs

Macpherson says there is no reason why some departments are renting buildings in upmarket areas such as Sandton and Umhlanga Rocks

14 July 2024 - 00:00
Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor

Public works minister Dean Macpherson says he plans to stop government departments from renting offices in swanky areas such as Sandton and Umhlanga Rocks while leaving state-owned buildings empty in city centres...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LUCKY MATHEBULA | ANC has graduated into a partner and 'ideological sweetheart' ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Cadre culture Hogarth
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Can the president do something about the ANC's existential ... Opinion

Most read

  1. How Tshifhiwa Matodzi blew it - VBS style News
  2. Mama Joy will keep her joy intact, even if she has to watch on TV News
  3. ‘Tell your parents the sheriff is back in town’: Shot Primrose principal ... News
  4. Courts to test the ‘rationality’ of Hlophe joining the JSC News
  5. Ismail Momoniat, Mariette Venter: Shining heroes who defied VBS corruption News

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjadji
‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...