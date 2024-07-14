New public works minister wants government offices back in the CBDs
Macpherson says there is no reason why some departments are renting buildings in upmarket areas such as Sandton and Umhlanga Rocks
14 July 2024 - 00:00
Public works minister Dean Macpherson says he plans to stop government departments from renting offices in swanky areas such as Sandton and Umhlanga Rocks while leaving state-owned buildings empty in city centres...
