Politics

Dada Morero to return as Joburg mayor in Kabelo Gwamanda ouster

ActionSA moves to back ANC in tense negotiations over key positions

21 July 2024 - 00:04

Moves are afoot to install the ANC’s Dada Morero as the new mayor of Johannesburg as early as next month. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | You’re not the boss, Mantashe tells Helen Zille Politics
  2. Dada Morero to return as Joburg mayor in Kabelo Gwamanda ouster Politics
  3. Trouble in paradise as cracks emerge in new KZN government Politics
  4. The Sunday Times e-edition News
  5. EFF, MK Party no different from the DA — Mantashe Politics

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest