Politics

EFF, MK Party no different from the DA — Mantashe

21 July 2024 - 00:03
Sibongakonke Shoba Politics editor: Sunday Times

Gwede Mantashe is always geared up for a sparring match. The mineral & petroleum resources minister never misses an opportunity to challenge his interviewer, including responding to questions with another question, making the interviewer the interviewee. It was no different when I met him in his 7th floor office in parliament. I congratulate him on his reappointment to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government. He retorts: “Is it congratulations or condolences?”..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | You’re not the boss, Mantashe tells Helen Zille Politics
  2. Dada Morero to return as Joburg mayor in Kabelo Gwamanda ouster Politics
  3. Trouble in paradise as cracks emerge in new KZN government Politics
  4. The Sunday Times e-edition News
  5. EFF, MK Party no different from the DA — Mantashe Politics

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest