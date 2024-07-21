Politics

From KwaMdingi to cabinet: the rise and rise of the DA’s Siviwe Gwarube

She may not have supported the DA at first, but the 35-year-old has steadily risen through the blue party’s ranks to finally be made minister of basic education in the GNU

21 July 2024 - 00:00
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

While the convention is for the president to directly contact those he wishes to be in his cabinet, newly appointed basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube first heard of her promotion to the national executive from DA leader John Steenhuisen...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | You’re not the boss, Mantashe tells Helen Zille Politics
  2. Dada Morero to return as Joburg mayor in Kabelo Gwamanda ouster Politics
  3. Trouble in paradise as cracks emerge in new KZN government Politics
  4. The Sunday Times e-edition News
  5. EFF, MK Party no different from the DA — Mantashe Politics

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest