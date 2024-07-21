Trouble in paradise as cracks emerge in new KZN government
The ANC has lodged a complaint against MEC of co-operative governance Thulasiwe Buthelezi — accusing him of taking decision without consulting other parties.
21 July 2024 - 00:02
The honeymoon seems to be over in the KwaZulu-Natal government of provincial unity as it has emerged that the ANC lodged a complaint against the IFP's MEC of co-operative governance, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, accusing him of taking decisions without consulting other parties...
